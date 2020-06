Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

AWESOME home to live in, ALSO FOR SALE, with two tone paint, fireplace, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood throughout the house. Ceiling fans throughout, with stainless steel appliances. Impeccable backyard and move in ready. City of Phoenix Water and Trash! Walking distance to WALMART. Also close to 1-17 Ramp and still part of ANTHEM.