4518 N 18TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable BRAND NEW COMPLETE REMODEL ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Walk or quick bike ride to light rail stop for easy commute to downtown or use I-17 for complete metro area. All the expected modern upgrades including plank ceramic tile flooring throughout, extra large walk-in shower, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large capacity washer & dryer, A/C cooling, block fenced private yard, Pavers on patio, carport & front porch, true desert front landscaping. Most pets welcome with except a few breeds of larger dogs: Pit Bulls, American Stratford, Rottweiler, Chows, Dobermans including any near relatives and cross breeds. Each Occupant 18 or over MUST complete a application and pay the $40 fee. SEE Semi-Private Remarks about submitting applications