All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4518 N 18TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4518 N 18TH Avenue
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

4518 N 18TH Avenue

4518 North 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4518 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable BRAND NEW COMPLETE REMODEL ranch style home on quiet cul-de-sac street. Walk or quick bike ride to light rail stop for easy commute to downtown or use I-17 for complete metro area. All the expected modern upgrades including plank ceramic tile flooring throughout, extra large walk-in shower, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large capacity washer & dryer, A/C cooling, block fenced private yard, Pavers on patio, carport & front porch, true desert front landscaping. Most pets welcome with except a few breeds of larger dogs: Pit Bulls, American Stratford, Rottweiler, Chows, Dobermans including any near relatives and cross breeds. Each Occupant 18 or over MUST complete a application and pay the $40 fee. SEE Semi-Private Remarks about submitting applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have any available units?
4518 N 18TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have?
Some of 4518 N 18TH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 N 18TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4518 N 18TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 N 18TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 N 18TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4518 N 18TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4518 N 18TH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4518 N 18TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4518 N 18TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 N 18TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 N 18TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College