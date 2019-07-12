All apartments in Phoenix
4516 E Turney AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4516 E Turney AVE

4516 East Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4516 East Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e849886000 ----
Great 3 bedroom home remodeled with style throughout in highly desirable central location. All Appliances Are Included! Enjoy this gorgeous kitchen with upgraded fixtures and nice cabinetry. Large back yard. Inside laundry room. Come check this out before it gets away!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Availablen

12 Months

Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 E Turney AVE have any available units?
4516 E Turney AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 E Turney AVE have?
Some of 4516 E Turney AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 E Turney AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4516 E Turney AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 E Turney AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 E Turney AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4516 E Turney AVE offer parking?
No, 4516 E Turney AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4516 E Turney AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4516 E Turney AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 E Turney AVE have a pool?
No, 4516 E Turney AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4516 E Turney AVE have accessible units?
No, 4516 E Turney AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 E Turney AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 E Turney AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

