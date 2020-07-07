4515 East Bluefield Avenue

Amenities

This fabulous single-level 2 BR , 2 BA home is available for immediate move-in! Located on a premium lot with a park across the street! This quiet, College Point home is tucked away just off of Tatum Blvd and Union Hills and within easy access to the 51 and 101. The kitchen features granite tile countertops and breakfast bar with pendant lights. Kitchen appliances included! The living area and bedrooms feature hardwood flooring, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms are nicely updated with travertine tile. New paint throughout. Nest thermostat with Auto-Away energy-efficient technology allow programming from your phone. Newer AC unit. Landscaping included. This home has everything!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.