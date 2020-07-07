All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4515 East Bluefield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4515 East Bluefield Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:15 PM

4515 East Bluefield Avenue

4515 East Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4515 East Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fabulous single-level 2 BR , 2 BA home is available for immediate move-in! Located on a premium lot with a park across the street! This quiet, College Point home is tucked away just off of Tatum Blvd and Union Hills and within easy access to the 51 and 101. The kitchen features granite tile countertops and breakfast bar with pendant lights. Kitchen appliances included! The living area and bedrooms feature hardwood flooring, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Both bathrooms are nicely updated with travertine tile. New paint throughout. Nest thermostat with Auto-Away energy-efficient technology allow programming from your phone. Newer AC unit. Landscaping included. This home has everything!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
4515 East Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have?
Some of 4515 East Bluefield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 East Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 East Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 East Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 East Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 East Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College