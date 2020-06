Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desert Ridge 3 bedroom plus office, 2 bath home with family room and separate formal living and dining area. 1962 square feet tucked quietly on a cul-de-sac, north south lot . New carpet and paint throughout the home. Tile granite counters and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Includes extended brick patio and built in garage cabinets. Easy access to walking trails, 101 and 51 freeways as well as Desert Ridge shopping and entertainment district.