Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

4 bedroom/2 bathroom, very spacious home with a big lush yard and fenced pool. There is a formal living and dining area, family room off the kitchen, and even a bonus room perfect for a game room or office. Refrigerator and full size washer/dryer are included. The backyard is beautifully landscaped and has a fenced pool. Full landscaping and pool service are included. Extended garage with a large workshop or storage area. Don't miss this one....it's really nice and clean as a whistle!!