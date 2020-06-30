All apartments in Phoenix
4504 E Sands Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:28 AM

4504 E Sands Drive

4504 East Sands Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 East Sands Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Rare leasing opportunity in the heart of Desert Ridge. This beauty is perfectly nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and sits on a MASSIVE lot with an incredible backyard featuring a gorgeous fenced play pool and large grassy play spaces. Inside you will find custom touches throughout starting with the chef's dream kitchen featuring travertine slab counters, upgraded appliances, large center island and tons of cabinet space. Homes this nice rarely come along, especially with an opportunity to lease, and this one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 E Sands Drive have any available units?
4504 E Sands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 E Sands Drive have?
Some of 4504 E Sands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 E Sands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 E Sands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 E Sands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4504 E Sands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4504 E Sands Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4504 E Sands Drive offers parking.
Does 4504 E Sands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 E Sands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 E Sands Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4504 E Sands Drive has a pool.
Does 4504 E Sands Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 E Sands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 E Sands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 E Sands Drive has units with dishwashers.

