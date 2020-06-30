4504 E Sands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Rare leasing opportunity in the heart of Desert Ridge. This beauty is perfectly nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac and sits on a MASSIVE lot with an incredible backyard featuring a gorgeous fenced play pool and large grassy play spaces. Inside you will find custom touches throughout starting with the chef's dream kitchen featuring travertine slab counters, upgraded appliances, large center island and tons of cabinet space. Homes this nice rarely come along, especially with an opportunity to lease, and this one won't last long!