Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace

3 MONTH UNFURNISHED RENTAL AVAILABLE. Three bedrooms in a split configuration, plus a den, spacious great room design, three car garage. The backyard is a paradise with stunning landscaping and a great pebble-tec pool and spa. Huge covered patio is pavered, grassy backyard and lots of cool deck to take in the views of the amazing yard, waterfall, and many specimen cacti.