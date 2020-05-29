4447 N 24th Way

Amenities

This is an absolutely immaculate rental in the Biltmore area. Can't do better than this one! Wood floors, upgrades you'd only expect in a million dollar custom home! This perfect home with a two car attached garage, located close to the community pool and spa, gated community and close to all the amazing shopping and downtown features! Come home to your French Country townhouse with charm and sophistication in the Biltmore Corridor. Close to tons of shopping, restaurants, golf, spas, and minutes from the airport. The spectacular upgrades include crafted iron and glass front door, custom stained crown molding, modern cabinetry, wood flooring, and slab granite counter tops.

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com