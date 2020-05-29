All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4447 N 24th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4447 N 24th Way
Last updated June 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

4447 N 24th Way

4447 North 24th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 North 24th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is an absolutely immaculate rental in the Biltmore area. Can't do better than this one! Wood floors, upgrades you'd only expect in a million dollar custom home! This perfect home with a two car attached garage, located close to the community pool and spa, gated community and close to all the amazing shopping and downtown features! Come home to your French Country townhouse with charm and sophistication in the Biltmore Corridor. Close to tons of shopping, restaurants, golf, spas, and minutes from the airport. The spectacular upgrades include crafted iron and glass front door, custom stained crown molding, modern cabinetry, wood flooring, and slab granite counter tops.
Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 N 24th Way have any available units?
4447 N 24th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4447 N 24th Way have?
Some of 4447 N 24th Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 N 24th Way currently offering any rent specials?
4447 N 24th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 N 24th Way pet-friendly?
No, 4447 N 24th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4447 N 24th Way offer parking?
Yes, 4447 N 24th Way offers parking.
Does 4447 N 24th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 N 24th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 N 24th Way have a pool?
Yes, 4447 N 24th Way has a pool.
Does 4447 N 24th Way have accessible units?
No, 4447 N 24th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 N 24th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 N 24th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College