4441 E Palo Verde Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:43 AM

4441 E Palo Verde Dr

4441 East Palo Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4441 East Palo Verde Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Heritage Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A Rare Desert Gem!!! Classic home with stunning mountain views and located on the edge of Paradise Valley!! Facing Piestewa Peak summit to the front and Camelback Mountains to the back!! This charming one-story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been recently updated to enhance its classic charm with open living space, high ceilings, sunken living room, authentic wood parquet flooring, wood burning fireplace, plantation shutters, French doors, plenty of windows, stained wood entry door and courtyard are just some of the distinctive features this home has to offer!!! Two covered patios and plenty of outdoor space to take in all the beautiful views this area has to offer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have any available units?
4441 E Palo Verde Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have?
Some of 4441 E Palo Verde Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 E Palo Verde Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4441 E Palo Verde Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 E Palo Verde Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr offers parking.
Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr has a pool.
Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have accessible units?
No, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 E Palo Verde Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4441 E Palo Verde Dr has units with dishwashers.
