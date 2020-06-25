4441 E Palo Verde Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

A Rare Desert Gem!!! Classic home with stunning mountain views and located on the edge of Paradise Valley!! Facing Piestewa Peak summit to the front and Camelback Mountains to the back!! This charming one-story 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been recently updated to enhance its classic charm with open living space, high ceilings, sunken living room, authentic wood parquet flooring, wood burning fireplace, plantation shutters, French doors, plenty of windows, stained wood entry door and courtyard are just some of the distinctive features this home has to offer!!! Two covered patios and plenty of outdoor space to take in all the beautiful views this area has to offer!!