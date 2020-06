Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Clean and meticulously cared for home in Dove Valley Ranch. This home has 4 bedrooms including a large master suite, large family room and living room with an open floor plan. Shady back yard with view fencing backing to a wash. Optimal location for school access, shopping, SR51, and even I17. You will love living in this quiet community with golf, walking trails, and a large park very close. Just a terrific location for getting to know Cave Creek. This home will lease fast!