4437 E HUBBELL Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pool

***Available for immediate move-in***Fabulous location with community swimming pool! Just minutes away from Scottsdale / Tempe / Biltmore area and much more!! Lovely Single level unit located in a gated community that backs up to Pierce Park!! Carpet and interior paint just a few yrs old!! Tile everywhere except in the bedrooms - Beamed Ceilings - Home comes with all the appliances including stackable washer and dryer. Ceiling Fans in living room and both bedrooms. Jack & Jill bathroom - so 2 vanities, 1 private, 1 for guests. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT!