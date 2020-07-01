All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4437 E HUBBELL Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4437 E HUBBELL Street
Last updated May 13 2020 at 3:25 PM

4437 E HUBBELL Street

4437 East Hubbell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4437 East Hubbell Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
***Available for immediate move-in***Fabulous location with community swimming pool! Just minutes away from Scottsdale / Tempe / Biltmore area and much more!! Lovely Single level unit located in a gated community that backs up to Pierce Park!! Carpet and interior paint just a few yrs old!! Tile everywhere except in the bedrooms - Beamed Ceilings - Home comes with all the appliances including stackable washer and dryer. Ceiling Fans in living room and both bedrooms. Jack & Jill bathroom - so 2 vanities, 1 private, 1 for guests. WATER INCLUDED WITH RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have any available units?
4437 E HUBBELL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have?
Some of 4437 E HUBBELL Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 E HUBBELL Street currently offering any rent specials?
4437 E HUBBELL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 E HUBBELL Street pet-friendly?
No, 4437 E HUBBELL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street offer parking?
No, 4437 E HUBBELL Street does not offer parking.
Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4437 E HUBBELL Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have a pool?
Yes, 4437 E HUBBELL Street has a pool.
Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have accessible units?
No, 4437 E HUBBELL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 E HUBBELL Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 E HUBBELL Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College