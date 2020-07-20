All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4434 E Olney Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4434 E Olney Dr
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

4434 E Olney Dr

4434 East Olney Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

4434 East Olney Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spanish Mountain Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
4434 E Olney Dr Available 07/01/19 Cool Refreshing Pool! South Mountain - Cool Refreshing Play Fenced Play Pool! Located in the South Mountain area. Views of the Mountain. Cul-de-dac lot. 4 bedrooms PLUS a den! 2 bath. Granite counters in kitchen. Eat in kitchen. Fireplace in family room. No Smoking allowed. No Cats allowed. Small dogs (15 lb max) may be allowed with approval. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3350722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 E Olney Dr have any available units?
4434 E Olney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 E Olney Dr have?
Some of 4434 E Olney Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 E Olney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4434 E Olney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 E Olney Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 E Olney Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4434 E Olney Dr offer parking?
No, 4434 E Olney Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4434 E Olney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4434 E Olney Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 E Olney Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4434 E Olney Dr has a pool.
Does 4434 E Olney Dr have accessible units?
No, 4434 E Olney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 E Olney Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4434 E Olney Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Oakdale Townhome Apartments
2302 N 27th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College