in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located within an excellent community of College Point. Entire inside has fresh paint. All Stainless Steel appliances w/ new sink and faucet. Home has ceiling fans w/ lights and separate remotes. Sunscreens installed throughout, new locking security screen door and doorknobs throughout with updated toilets. Roof and HVAC install in 2016. Entire downstairs has tile throughout house and updated carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Home includes a washer and dryer too. Fantastic floor plan with a traditional Dining room, Living Room and Family Room. Backyard has a large lot and covered patio. Sorry no cats and dogs.