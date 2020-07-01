4432 N 113TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint throughout, this home boasts a 2 car garage, spacious backyard, and lots of privacy! Kitchen has a bar with room for stools which is great for entertaining guests, and includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs along with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. Backyard has a large covered patio and borders to vacant land so there are no neighbors behind. Shopping plazas and schools are just minutes away from this lovely home. Contact agent to tour. Don't miss out!