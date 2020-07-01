All apartments in Phoenix
4432 N 113TH Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

4432 N 113TH Drive

4432 North 113th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4432 North 113th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint throughout, this home boasts a 2 car garage, spacious backyard, and lots of privacy! Kitchen has a bar with room for stools which is great for entertaining guests, and includes refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs along with all bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. Backyard has a large covered patio and borders to vacant land so there are no neighbors behind. Shopping plazas and schools are just minutes away from this lovely home. Contact agent to tour. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 N 113TH Drive have any available units?
4432 N 113TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 N 113TH Drive have?
Some of 4432 N 113TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 N 113TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4432 N 113TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 N 113TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4432 N 113TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4432 N 113TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4432 N 113TH Drive offers parking.
Does 4432 N 113TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 N 113TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 N 113TH Drive have a pool?
No, 4432 N 113TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4432 N 113TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 4432 N 113TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 N 113TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 N 113TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

