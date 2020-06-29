4432 E Camelback Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE MARCH 2020: 2 Bedroom + Den, Living Room + Family Room, 3 1/2 Bath, 2,840' townhome in Arcadia nestled in the foothills of Camelback Mountain in a gated community. This home is in good repair though it is cosmetically dated. It offers the best of the 1980s. Private back yard w/ very small soaking pool plus 2 community pools and tennis courts. The master bedroom has a king bed, sitting room w/ TV, and a deck w/Camelback Mountain views. The second bedroom features a queen bed, TV, and private deck. The large den/office is comfortable. All bedrooms up. LA related to owner. Walk next door to AJ's Grocery, Steak 44, Wallys, Village Health Club, The Henry, Flower Child, Streets of NY Pizza, national banks. The canal is close by for walking & bike rides. Hike the mountain next door.