Phoenix, AZ
4432 E Camelback Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:33 PM

4432 E Camelback Road

4432 E Camelback Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4432 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020: 2 Bedroom + Den, Living Room + Family Room, 3 1/2 Bath, 2,840' townhome in Arcadia nestled in the foothills of Camelback Mountain in a gated community. This home is in good repair though it is cosmetically dated. It offers the best of the 1980s. Private back yard w/ very small soaking pool plus 2 community pools and tennis courts. The master bedroom has a king bed, sitting room w/ TV, and a deck w/Camelback Mountain views. The second bedroom features a queen bed, TV, and private deck. The large den/office is comfortable. All bedrooms up. LA related to owner. Walk next door to AJ's Grocery, Steak 44, Wallys, Village Health Club, The Henry, Flower Child, Streets of NY Pizza, national banks. The canal is close by for walking & bike rides. Hike the mountain next door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 E Camelback Road have any available units?
4432 E Camelback Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 E Camelback Road have?
Some of 4432 E Camelback Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 E Camelback Road currently offering any rent specials?
4432 E Camelback Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 E Camelback Road pet-friendly?
No, 4432 E Camelback Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4432 E Camelback Road offer parking?
Yes, 4432 E Camelback Road offers parking.
Does 4432 E Camelback Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 E Camelback Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 E Camelback Road have a pool?
Yes, 4432 E Camelback Road has a pool.
Does 4432 E Camelback Road have accessible units?
No, 4432 E Camelback Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 E Camelback Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 E Camelback Road has units with dishwashers.
