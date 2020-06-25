4425 E WEAVER Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pets are welcome. No Smoking. Rental is a well taken care of, single level, 3 bed/2 bath home in Desert Ridge with open office space. Kitchen has granite with loads of cabinets and prep space. Gas cooktop and refrigerator. Easy to care for laminate flooring. Plantation shutters in kitchen/Family Room. Neutral Gray paint throughout. Garage has a large work area great for storage. Great Location close to DesertRidge Shopping, Dining, golf and schools. Highways 101 and 51 readily accessible. Includes Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator. Rent includes HOA fee, & landscaping service.