Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4419 E GOLD POPPY Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4419 E GOLD POPPY Way

4419 E Gold Poppy Way · No Longer Available
Location

4419 E Gold Poppy Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and beautiful home in the heart of Ahwatukee. This home has a great kitchen with granite counters and raised panel cabinets. The bedrooms are nice and spacious. Large covered patio. Inside laundry with high end washer and dryer. 3 car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. Almost new AC. Reverse osmosis and water softener. This home has been meticulously maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have any available units?
4419 E GOLD POPPY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have?
Some of 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way currently offering any rent specials?
4419 E GOLD POPPY Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way pet-friendly?
No, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way offer parking?
Yes, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way does offer parking.
Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have a pool?
No, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way does not have a pool.
Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have accessible units?
No, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 E GOLD POPPY Way has units with dishwashers.
