Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4416 N 24TH Way
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:54 PM

4416 N 24TH Way

4416 North 24th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4416 North 24th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Executive Luxury townhome villa in beautiful gated community, Biltmore Jewel. Best location, corner unit overlooking resort-style pool, south facing balconies. Kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances, granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinetry, large pantry cabinet w/pull outs. Laundry room with newer W/D. Lots of storage, closets have built-ins. 20' tiles & newer wood flooring, ceiling fans & upgraded fixtures make this one a MUST SEE. Plantation shutters on all window & French Doors, wired for surround sound. 2 car tandem garage. You'll like the European feel as you walk around this wonderful complex in the 24th St. & Camelback/Biltmore corridor, just south of the Esplanade, close to dining, shopping and entertainment in this highly desired area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 N 24TH Way have any available units?
4416 N 24TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 N 24TH Way have?
Some of 4416 N 24TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 N 24TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4416 N 24TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 N 24TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4416 N 24TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4416 N 24TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4416 N 24TH Way offers parking.
Does 4416 N 24TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 N 24TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 N 24TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 4416 N 24TH Way has a pool.
Does 4416 N 24TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4416 N 24TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 N 24TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 N 24TH Way has units with dishwashers.
