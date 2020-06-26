4416 N 24TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Executive Luxury townhome villa in beautiful gated community, Biltmore Jewel. Best location, corner unit overlooking resort-style pool, south facing balconies. Kitchen features stainless kitchen appliances, granite slab counter tops, breakfast bar & upgraded cabinetry, large pantry cabinet w/pull outs. Laundry room with newer W/D. Lots of storage, closets have built-ins. 20' tiles & newer wood flooring, ceiling fans & upgraded fixtures make this one a MUST SEE. Plantation shutters on all window & French Doors, wired for surround sound. 2 car tandem garage. You'll like the European feel as you walk around this wonderful complex in the 24th St. & Camelback/Biltmore corridor, just south of the Esplanade, close to dining, shopping and entertainment in this highly desired area.