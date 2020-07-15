All apartments in Phoenix
4411 North 40th Street #44

4411 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4411 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
*RESPECT TENANTS RIGHTS*

Iconic property by famed architect Al Beadle's…..Three Fountains. This special end unit offers a unique floor plan with a kitchen that opens to the family room with an eat-up bar. The concrete flooring along with the sleek white cabinetry compliments the mid-century modern design. The natural light is abundant throughout and the large shaded patio is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Just south of the Camelback Corridor, the location is amazing with La Grande Orange, Postino and the Pizzeria all within quick walking distance. Three Fountains has been home to many architects, designers and artists since it's construction in 1963 due to its unique architectural styling and strong sense of community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

