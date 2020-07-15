4411 North 40th Street #44

Amenities

Iconic property by famed architect Al Beadle's…..Three Fountains. This special end unit offers a unique floor plan with a kitchen that opens to the family room with an eat-up bar. The concrete flooring along with the sleek white cabinetry compliments the mid-century modern design. The natural light is abundant throughout and the large shaded patio is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. Just south of the Camelback Corridor, the location is amazing with La Grande Orange, Postino and the Pizzeria all within quick walking distance. Three Fountains has been home to many architects, designers and artists since it's construction in 1963 due to its unique architectural styling and strong sense of community.