4409 West Lawler Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

wow! absolutely stunning high end luxury phoenix 5/3.5 house with custom build out basement, vaulted ceilings, gourmet high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated custom paint, fireplace, granite counters, like new carpet with custom tile floors, split over-sized master with huge walk in closet, 3 car garage, private pool and spa, bbq, entertaining fire pit area, premium mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.