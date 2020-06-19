All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
4409 West Lawler Loop
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:15 PM

4409 West Lawler Loop

4409 West Lawler Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4409 West Lawler Loop, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wow! absolutely stunning high end luxury phoenix 5/3.5 house with custom build out basement, vaulted ceilings, gourmet high end kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated custom paint, fireplace, granite counters, like new carpet with custom tile floors, split over-sized master with huge walk in closet, 3 car garage, private pool and spa, bbq, entertaining fire pit area, premium mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com/ for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 West Lawler Loop have any available units?
4409 West Lawler Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 West Lawler Loop have?
Some of 4409 West Lawler Loop's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 West Lawler Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4409 West Lawler Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 West Lawler Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4409 West Lawler Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4409 West Lawler Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4409 West Lawler Loop offers parking.
Does 4409 West Lawler Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 West Lawler Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 West Lawler Loop have a pool?
Yes, 4409 West Lawler Loop has a pool.
Does 4409 West Lawler Loop have accessible units?
No, 4409 West Lawler Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 West Lawler Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 West Lawler Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
