4409 E Grandview Rd

5 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Summit Ridge is available for immediate move in! - 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Summit Ridge is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features updated gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring everywhere but the bedrooms, granite countertops, a fireplace, ceiling fans through out, both bathrooms remodeled in the last 3 years with double sinks in the master bath, new paint inside and out, AC and roof new in 2014, large RV gate, redone pebble sheen pool, garage cabinets, an extended covered patio, gazebo and a side yard with stained concrete for additional storage and a 50 amp RV outlet. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, parks, highway access and has Paradise Valey schools. There is No HOA!



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is unfurnished.



No Cats Allowed



