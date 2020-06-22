All apartments in Phoenix
4409 E Grandview Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4409 E Grandview Rd

4409 East Grandview Road · No Longer Available
Location

4409 East Grandview Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Summit Ridge is available for immediate move in! - 5 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool in Summit Ridge is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features updated gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring everywhere but the bedrooms, granite countertops, a fireplace, ceiling fans through out, both bathrooms remodeled in the last 3 years with double sinks in the master bath, new paint inside and out, AC and roof new in 2014, large RV gate, redone pebble sheen pool, garage cabinets, an extended covered patio, gazebo and a side yard with stained concrete for additional storage and a 50 amp RV outlet. Property is located near shopping, restaurants, parks, highway access and has Paradise Valey schools. There is No HOA!

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is unfurnished.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4694099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 E Grandview Rd have any available units?
4409 E Grandview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 E Grandview Rd have?
Some of 4409 E Grandview Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 E Grandview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4409 E Grandview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 E Grandview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 E Grandview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4409 E Grandview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4409 E Grandview Rd offers parking.
Does 4409 E Grandview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 E Grandview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 E Grandview Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4409 E Grandview Rd has a pool.
Does 4409 E Grandview Rd have accessible units?
No, 4409 E Grandview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 E Grandview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 E Grandview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
