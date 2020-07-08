4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Home in Ahwatukee, with 3BR plus den, 2BA. Clean, sharp and ready for immediate move-in. Comfortable Great Room that flows into den, Eat-in kitchen with island and Lots of storage. The MBR is split and is at the back of the home for peace and quiet. New washer/dryer, newer dishwasher and AC system. The schools in this area are outstanding, with the elementary school within walking distance. Super quiet neighborhood, bit still close to I-10, Loop 202, shopping, dining and Sky Harbor Airport. Hurry! It won't last long!