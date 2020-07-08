All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive

4401 East Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4401 East Glenhaven Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home in Ahwatukee, with 3BR plus den, 2BA. Clean, sharp and ready for immediate move-in. Comfortable Great Room that flows into den, Eat-in kitchen with island and Lots of storage. The MBR is split and is at the back of the home for peace and quiet. New washer/dryer, newer dishwasher and AC system. The schools in this area are outstanding, with the elementary school within walking distance. Super quiet neighborhood, bit still close to I-10, Loop 202, shopping, dining and Sky Harbor Airport. Hurry! It won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have any available units?
4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have?
Some of 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have a pool?
No, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 E GLENHAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.

