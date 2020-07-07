4386 E SELENA Drive

Amenities

TATUM VILLAGE! Spacious Open Floorplan in an Amazing Gated Neighborhood in a super convenient Location near the 101, 51 and Desert Ridge, PV Mall, Kierland/The Quarter and the Tatum Corridor. Clean and Move in Ready. New 18'' Tile through-out the first floor. Huge Loft/Second Family Room/Game Room/Play Room upstairs Oversized 2 Car garage with plenty of room for storage. Private Brick Pavered Courtyard outdoor space. Tatum Village has Gated access, a year round community pool to enjoy with No Upkeep, basketball courts and two parks and access to the Canal Running Trail. Comfort, Convenience and Room to Roam, Welcome Home. Avail Nov 1, possibly sooner call for details.