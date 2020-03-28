All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 5 2019 at 2:06 AM

4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive

4370 East Rosemonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4370 East Rosemonte Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
IMMACULATE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Well maintained 1,751 sq ft, single family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet gated community of Tatum Village. Spacious side yard with great patio space to relax and BBQ. Attached 2 car garage. Large walk-in closet in master. Washer & dryer included. Nicely updated with hardwood flooring, plush carpeting in bedrooms, professionally painted in warm neutral tones throughout, new stainless steel appliances, updated lighting & granite kitchen counter tops. Conveniently located close to Loop-101 and 51 freeways, Mayo Clinic & Desert Ridge Marketplace. Available immediately. Monthly rent includes use of the community pool, landscaping, pest control & HOA. Minimum 1 year lease. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have any available units?
4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have?
Some of 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers parking.
Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive has a pool.
Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
