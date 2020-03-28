4370 E ROSEMONTE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

IMMACULATE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Well maintained 1,751 sq ft, single family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet gated community of Tatum Village. Spacious side yard with great patio space to relax and BBQ. Attached 2 car garage. Large walk-in closet in master. Washer & dryer included. Nicely updated with hardwood flooring, plush carpeting in bedrooms, professionally painted in warm neutral tones throughout, new stainless steel appliances, updated lighting & granite kitchen counter tops. Conveniently located close to Loop-101 and 51 freeways, Mayo Clinic & Desert Ridge Marketplace. Available immediately. Monthly rent includes use of the community pool, landscaping, pest control & HOA. Minimum 1 year lease. Good credit required.