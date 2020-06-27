All apartments in Phoenix
4356 E Selena Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

4356 E Selena Drive

4356 East Selena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4356 East Selena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAIL. NOW!! IMMACULATE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Well maintained 1600+sq ft, single family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet gated community of Tatum Village. Spacious side yard with great patio space to relax and BBQ. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included. Nicely updated with new wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), professionally painted in warm neutral tones, new refrigerator, updated lighting, granite kitchen counter tops. Conveniently located close to the Loop-101 and 51 freeways, Mayo Clinic & Desert Ridge Marketplace. Available immediately. Monthly rent includes use of the community pool, landscaping, pest control & HOA. Minimum 1 year lease. A small pet may be acceptable. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4356 E Selena Drive have any available units?
4356 E Selena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4356 E Selena Drive have?
Some of 4356 E Selena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4356 E Selena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4356 E Selena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4356 E Selena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4356 E Selena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4356 E Selena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4356 E Selena Drive offers parking.
Does 4356 E Selena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4356 E Selena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4356 E Selena Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4356 E Selena Drive has a pool.
Does 4356 E Selena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4356 E Selena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4356 E Selena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4356 E Selena Drive has units with dishwashers.
