4356 E Selena Drive

AVAIL. NOW!! IMMACULATE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Well maintained 1600+sq ft, single family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the quiet gated community of Tatum Village. Spacious side yard with great patio space to relax and BBQ. Attached 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included. Nicely updated with new wood laminate flooring throughout (no carpet!), professionally painted in warm neutral tones, new refrigerator, updated lighting, granite kitchen counter tops. Conveniently located close to the Loop-101 and 51 freeways, Mayo Clinic & Desert Ridge Marketplace. Available immediately. Monthly rent includes use of the community pool, landscaping, pest control & HOA. Minimum 1 year lease. A small pet may be acceptable. Good credit required.