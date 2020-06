Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom home in Desert Ridge. New interior and exterior paint, new stove and microwave. Living room is large with access to the easy care backyard. Eat in kitchen with roomy pantry. Walk-in closet in large master bedroom, separate shower and deep garden tub. In pristine condition located close to shopping and freeway access to the 101. Appliances could be supplied if needed. R,W&D