Phoenix, AZ
4351 W Maldonado Rd.
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4351 W Maldonado Rd.

4351 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

4351 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home in Laveen, AZ - Looks like brand new, clean as a whistle and highly upgraded! 2 stories with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths! 2328 sq ft of living space! Lots of tile in kitchen, family room and all bathrooms! One room downstairs with closet. Master bedroom upstairs with separate tub/shower & HUGE walk-in closet! 3 bedrooms upstairs and a Huge LOFT! Upgraded kitchen with GRANITE Island, Cherry wood Cabinets, stainless steel appliances! Desert front with auto watering system.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT ERICK AT 480-228-0792 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE4532109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have any available units?
4351 W Maldonado Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have?
Some of 4351 W Maldonado Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 W Maldonado Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4351 W Maldonado Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 W Maldonado Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. offer parking?
No, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have a pool?
No, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 W Maldonado Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 W Maldonado Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

