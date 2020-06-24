4351 W Maldonado Rd.

Amenities
Fantastic 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home in Laveen, AZ - Looks like brand new, clean as a whistle and highly upgraded! 2 stories with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths! 2328 sq ft of living space! Lots of tile in kitchen, family room and all bathrooms! One room downstairs with closet. Master bedroom upstairs with separate tub/shower & HUGE walk-in closet! 3 bedrooms upstairs and a Huge LOFT! Upgraded kitchen with GRANITE Island, Cherry wood Cabinets, stainless steel appliances! Desert front with auto watering system.
NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL
(RLNE4532109)