4351 W Maldonado Rd.

Fantastic 4 Bed, 3 Bath Home in Laveen, AZ - Looks like brand new, clean as a whistle and highly upgraded! 2 stories with 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths! 2328 sq ft of living space! Lots of tile in kitchen, family room and all bathrooms! One room downstairs with closet. Master bedroom upstairs with separate tub/shower & HUGE walk-in closet! 3 bedrooms upstairs and a Huge LOFT! Upgraded kitchen with GRANITE Island, Cherry wood Cabinets, stainless steel appliances! Desert front with auto watering system.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT ERICK AT 480-228-0792 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



