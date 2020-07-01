All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4347 West Darrel Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4347 West Darrel Road
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

4347 West Darrel Road

4347 West Darrel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4347 West Darrel Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home in the Laveen Farms subdivision. The property offers 4 bed, 3 bath, with approximately 2324 square feet of living space.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,906.25, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 West Darrel Road have any available units?
4347 West Darrel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4347 West Darrel Road currently offering any rent specials?
4347 West Darrel Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 West Darrel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4347 West Darrel Road is pet friendly.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road offer parking?
No, 4347 West Darrel Road does not offer parking.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4347 West Darrel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road have a pool?
No, 4347 West Darrel Road does not have a pool.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road have accessible units?
No, 4347 West Darrel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4347 West Darrel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4347 West Darrel Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4347 West Darrel Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College