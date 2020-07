Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient location - close to the I-10 and 202 freeways. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features new carpet, vinyl plank flooring. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator, smooth top stove, built in microwave. Washer and Dryer are included with this rental. Covered patio with a grass backyard. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, dual sinks. Two car garage with plenty of space.