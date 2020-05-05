4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Terrific, remodeled split floor plan with resort-like backyard; refrigerator and washer/dryer are included; pool service also included; 3 bedrooms plus den with master bedroom split from others; separate family room and living; all travertine tile floors; granite countertops; whole home water filtration; artificial grass in back; two covered patios in back; great location less than 10 to Loop 101 and Desert Ridge Marketplace; no pets allowed, except service; non-smoking; owner wants min. of 12 month lease; thanks.