Phoenix, AZ
4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM

4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail

4334 East Prickly Pear Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4334 East Prickly Pear Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Terrific, remodeled split floor plan with resort-like backyard; refrigerator and washer/dryer are included; pool service also included; 3 bedrooms plus den with master bedroom split from others; separate family room and living; all travertine tile floors; granite countertops; whole home water filtration; artificial grass in back; two covered patios in back; great location less than 10 to Loop 101 and Desert Ridge Marketplace; no pets allowed, except service; non-smoking; owner wants min. of 12 month lease; thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have any available units?
4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have?
Some of 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail offers parking.
Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail has a pool.
Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have accessible units?
No, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 E PRICKLY PEAR Trail has units with dishwashers.

