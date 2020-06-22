4333 N 49th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Gorgeous! Single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Phoenix's 85031 at 43rd Ave and Indian School. This home is a single story home with a one car carport--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. House is ready for immediate move in. No pets. No section 8.



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1049 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/689513