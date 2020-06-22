All apartments in Phoenix
4333 N 49th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4333 N 49th Ave

4333 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4333 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Gorgeous! Single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Phoenix's 85031 at 43rd Ave and Indian School. This home is a single story home with a one car carport--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private bath. House is ready for immediate move in. No pets. No section 8.

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $150 refundable cleaning deposit. $1049 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/689513

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4333 N 49th Ave have any available units?
4333 N 49th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4333 N 49th Ave have?
Some of 4333 N 49th Ave's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4333 N 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4333 N 49th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4333 N 49th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4333 N 49th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4333 N 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4333 N 49th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4333 N 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4333 N 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4333 N 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 4333 N 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4333 N 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4333 N 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4333 N 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4333 N 49th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
