All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue
Last updated February 1 2020 at 9:50 PM

4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue

4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042
University Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for rent in Phoenix with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,274 square feet.
Newly renovated home in the University Meadows 2 subdivision with new carpet & tile flooring throughout, new interior paint, cabinets, and granite counter tops. The home comes unfurnished. The home has ceiling fans throughout.

Please call or text Barb at 602-369-6116 for viewing or more information

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have any available units?
4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have?
Some of 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue offer parking?
No, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have a pool?
No, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 East Saint Catherine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College