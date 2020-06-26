4328 East Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040 Woodbriar North
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has been painted inside and out! New one car garage with inside laundry room. Kitchen with pantry and stainless steel dishwasher with smooth top stove. Ceiling fans throughout. New carpet in bedrooms. New blinds throughout. Nice home and ready for move in!
$50 application fee/adult 2.3% city rental tax Pet fees and restrictions apply
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 E Grove St have any available units?
4328 E Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 E Grove St have?
Some of 4328 E Grove St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 E Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
4328 E Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 E Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 E Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 4328 E Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 4328 E Grove St offers parking.
Does 4328 E Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 E Grove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 E Grove St have a pool?
No, 4328 E Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 4328 E Grove St have accessible units?
No, 4328 E Grove St does not have accessible units.