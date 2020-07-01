4323 E TETHER Trail

Amenities

Enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Tatum Highlands! Home features soaring vaulted ceilings, formal living & dining room, large kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances & center island that opens nicely to the family room w/ fireplace, making it perfect for entertaining. Your master suite awaits w/ vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower & soaking tub, as well as a huge master closet w/ built ins! You'll love your backyard w/ sparkling pool, large area for relaxing by the pool & covered patio w/ ceiling fan for those hot summer months! All of this while living close to Desert Ridge w/ shopping, dining, golf, walking/biking trails & easy access to major highways & medical facilities. Won't last long!