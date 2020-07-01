All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4323 E TETHER Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4323 E TETHER Trail
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

4323 E TETHER Trail

4323 East Tether Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4323 East Tether Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Tatum Highlands! Home features soaring vaulted ceilings, formal living & dining room, large kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet space, SS appliances & center island that opens nicely to the family room w/ fireplace, making it perfect for entertaining. Your master suite awaits w/ vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower & soaking tub, as well as a huge master closet w/ built ins! You'll love your backyard w/ sparkling pool, large area for relaxing by the pool & covered patio w/ ceiling fan for those hot summer months! All of this while living close to Desert Ridge w/ shopping, dining, golf, walking/biking trails & easy access to major highways & medical facilities. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 E TETHER Trail have any available units?
4323 E TETHER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 E TETHER Trail have?
Some of 4323 E TETHER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 E TETHER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4323 E TETHER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 E TETHER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4323 E TETHER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4323 E TETHER Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4323 E TETHER Trail offers parking.
Does 4323 E TETHER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 E TETHER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 E TETHER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4323 E TETHER Trail has a pool.
Does 4323 E TETHER Trail have accessible units?
No, 4323 E TETHER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 E TETHER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 E TETHER Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College