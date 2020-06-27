All apartments in Phoenix
4319 East Wilshire Drive

4319 East Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4319 East Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well cared for older home in a pride of ownership neighborhood is near everthing. Central location is not too far from freeways, shopping, entertainment and much more. Huge backyard with storage shed. Landscaping provided bi-weekly. Irrigation provided on property for landscape.

Rent includes 2.3% Rental Tax
Security deposit includes $200.00 lease Administration Fee. Pet Deposit will be additional if tenant has pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have any available units?
4319 East Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4319 East Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 East Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 East Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 East Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive offer parking?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 East Wilshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 East Wilshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
