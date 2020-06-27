4319 East Wilshire Drive

Amenities
This well cared for older home in a pride of ownership neighborhood is near everthing. Central location is not too far from freeways, shopping, entertainment and much more. Huge backyard with storage shed. Landscaping provided bi-weekly. Irrigation provided on property for landscape.
Rent includes 2.3% Rental Tax
Security deposit includes $200.00 lease Administration Fee. Pet Deposit will be additional if tenant has pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.