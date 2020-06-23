4316 E STANFORD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Prime LOCATION, beautiful VIEWS, GUEST HOUSE. Desert landscape in front & LUSH grass, mature GREEN landscaping in entertainer's BACKYARD. Conveniently located, this quiet, private, newly modernized, carefully preserved, mid-century home has it all. Perched in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, this ranch-style home has an easy breezy, beachy feel. Recent renovations increased functional living space & were thoughtfully planned for homeowner flexibility. Additions include a self-contained, detached 778 SF modern farmhouse-inspired guest house (perfect for in-laws, home office, pool house) & a 2 bedroom suite w/ J&J bathroom in the main house. Perfectly located close to Steak 44, Buck & Rider, AJs, great hiking and the airport. This amazing property is available to see staring 1/4/19.