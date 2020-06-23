All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4316 E STANFORD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4316 E STANFORD Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4316 E STANFORD Drive

4316 East Stanford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4316 East Stanford Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Marion Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Prime LOCATION, beautiful VIEWS, GUEST HOUSE. Desert landscape in front & LUSH grass, mature GREEN landscaping in entertainer's BACKYARD. Conveniently located, this quiet, private, newly modernized, carefully preserved, mid-century home has it all. Perched in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, this ranch-style home has an easy breezy, beachy feel. Recent renovations increased functional living space & were thoughtfully planned for homeowner flexibility. Additions include a self-contained, detached 778 SF modern farmhouse-inspired guest house (perfect for in-laws, home office, pool house) & a 2 bedroom suite w/ J&J bathroom in the main house. Perfectly located close to Steak 44, Buck & Rider, AJs, great hiking and the airport. This amazing property is available to see staring 1/4/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have any available units?
4316 E STANFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have?
Some of 4316 E STANFORD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 E STANFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4316 E STANFORD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 E STANFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4316 E STANFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4316 E STANFORD Drive does offer parking.
Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 E STANFORD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4316 E STANFORD Drive has a pool.
Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4316 E STANFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 E STANFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 E STANFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Capital Place by Mark-Taylor
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College