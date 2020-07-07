All apartments in Phoenix
4312 E. Sells Dr.
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:45 AM

4312 E. Sells Dr.

4312 East Sells Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4312 East Sells Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Incredible East Scottsdale home is in a fantastic location just minutes from uptown and downtown Phoenix, as well as S Scottsdale & Tempe. Surrounded by mature palm trees the curb appeal and views are breathtaking. Just a few of the amenities include over-sized tile flooring, shutters throughout, neutral paint, & a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & island. Bathrooms are upgraded with tile showers, & granite counters. Large resort-style backyard features a covered patio, grassy area & diving pool. Landscaping & Pool service are included in rent, so you can enjoy this piece of paradise care free! PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH $100/MONTH PET RENT.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have any available units?
4312 E. Sells Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have?
Some of 4312 E. Sells Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 E. Sells Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4312 E. Sells Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 E. Sells Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4312 E. Sells Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. offer parking?
No, 4312 E. Sells Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4312 E. Sells Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4312 E. Sells Dr. has a pool.
Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4312 E. Sells Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 E. Sells Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4312 E. Sells Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

