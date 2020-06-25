4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

Wildly popular Torino floorplan offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large loft, and three car tandem garage. The highly upgraded kitchen offers slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, and butler's pantry. Master bedroom has a sitting area, and the secondary bedrooms are spacious. Tile in all the right areas. Premium sized lot with lush landscaping, large grass area, no pool to maintain, and no homes behind! Located in an A+ school district, and you'll love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This well maintained family home is ready to move-in... it's a must see!! (also for sale or lease-purchase, see MLS #5920524; available furnished for additional amount)