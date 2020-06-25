All apartments in Phoenix
4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

4302 East Casitas Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4302 East Casitas Del Rio Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wildly popular Torino floorplan offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large loft, and three car tandem garage. The highly upgraded kitchen offers slab granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, and butler's pantry. Master bedroom has a sitting area, and the secondary bedrooms are spacious. Tile in all the right areas. Premium sized lot with lush landscaping, large grass area, no pool to maintain, and no homes behind! Located in an A+ school district, and you'll love the proximity to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This well maintained family home is ready to move-in... it's a must see!! (also for sale or lease-purchase, see MLS #5920524; available furnished for additional amount)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
No, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
