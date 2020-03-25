4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage

Complete Remodel in 2020 with final city inspection approval on Feb 28th. Home will be furnished the first week of March and available for occupancy on March 7th. Great room and open kitchen concept, glass panel door system that opens the home to new backyard pool and ramada with built-in BBQ. Split floor plan has the bedroom on the corners with great entertaining space in the middle of the home. Garage is setup as a game room. Modern trim/finishes, engineered wood flooring throughout, tile to the ceilings in the all bathrooms and plaster wall treatment surround the family room fireplace and the kitchen walls. Neighborhood surrounded by incredible palm trees. Great City of Phoenix park across the street. Two block walk to popular restaurants Ingo's, Postino's and La Grande Orange.