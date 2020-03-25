All apartments in Phoenix
4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue

4301 East Campbell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Complete Remodel in 2020 with final city inspection approval on Feb 28th. Home will be furnished the first week of March and available for occupancy on March 7th. Great room and open kitchen concept, glass panel door system that opens the home to new backyard pool and ramada with built-in BBQ. Split floor plan has the bedroom on the corners with great entertaining space in the middle of the home. Garage is setup as a game room. Modern trim/finishes, engineered wood flooring throughout, tile to the ceilings in the all bathrooms and plaster wall treatment surround the family room fireplace and the kitchen walls. Neighborhood surrounded by incredible palm trees. Great City of Phoenix park across the street. Two block walk to popular restaurants Ingo's, Postino's and La Grande Orange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have any available units?
4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have?
Some of 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 E CAMPBELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

