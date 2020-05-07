4251 East Hartford Avenue

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom split floor plan - Property Id: 49672
Very clean and well maintained home with tile throughout. Upgraded granite countertops and cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. This lovely home boasts natural light throughout the open floor plan. 2 sets of french doors lead into an adorable covered patio with enough space for dining and lounging surrounded by mature landscaping.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES: new washer and dryer, all black appliances in the kitchen, bay windows, garage with new cabinets, fans in every room & touchpad door (keyless) for safety & convenience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49672
Property Id 49672
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4867917)