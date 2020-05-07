All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

4251 East Hartford Avenue

4251 East Hartford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4251 East Hartford Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
Charming 3 bedroom split floor plan - Property Id: 49672

Very clean and well maintained home with tile throughout. Upgraded granite countertops and cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. This lovely home boasts natural light throughout the open floor plan. 2 sets of french doors lead into an adorable covered patio with enough space for dining and lounging surrounded by mature landscaping.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES: new washer and dryer, all black appliances in the kitchen, bay windows, garage with new cabinets, fans in every room & touchpad door (keyless) for safety & convenience
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49672
Property Id 49672

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have any available units?
4251 East Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have?
Some of 4251 East Hartford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 East Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4251 East Hartford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 East Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4251 East Hartford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4251 East Hartford Avenue offers parking.
Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4251 East Hartford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 4251 East Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4251 East Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 East Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 East Hartford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
