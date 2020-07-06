4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Fabulous lease opportunity. Corner lot, gorgeous inside and out with great curb appeal. Move-in ready. Contemporary interior palette, beautiful tile floor, art niches, plush neutral carpet in all the right places, window blinds, ceiling fans, and upgraded lighting. Stunning eat-in kitchen features granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded staggered wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Spacious split open floor plan for entertaining. Arcadia Doors to patio from family room. Grand master retreat boasts lots of natural light, walk-in closet, and private spa-like en suite. Peaceful & serene backyard for relaxing or entertaining. Fantastic paver patio, built-in BBQ and artificial turf(no mowing).