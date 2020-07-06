All apartments in Phoenix
4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive

4243 East Vista Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4243 East Vista Bonita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous lease opportunity. Corner lot, gorgeous inside and out with great curb appeal. Move-in ready. Contemporary interior palette, beautiful tile floor, art niches, plush neutral carpet in all the right places, window blinds, ceiling fans, and upgraded lighting. Stunning eat-in kitchen features granite counters, center island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, and plethora of upgraded staggered wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Spacious split open floor plan for entertaining. Arcadia Doors to patio from family room. Grand master retreat boasts lots of natural light, walk-in closet, and private spa-like en suite. Peaceful & serene backyard for relaxing or entertaining. Fantastic paver patio, built-in BBQ and artificial turf(no mowing).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have any available units?
4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have?
Some of 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive offers parking.
Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have a pool?
No, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 E VISTA BONITA Drive has units with dishwashers.

