4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool basketball court

Wonderful home in the heart of Ahwatukee located in desirable Mountain Park Ranch. Community features 3 different community pools, one heated for all year use, tennis and basketball courts, play areas, and walking paths. Great floor plan with large kitchen and tons of counter and cabinet space, half bath downstairs, and huge living/dining room. Large master bath features big walk-in closet, 4 full bedrooms. Home is clean and move in ready. Low maintenance landscaping and private backyard with no rear neighbors.