Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 6:08 AM

4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive

4243 E South Fork Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4243 E South Fork Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Wonderful home in the heart of Ahwatukee located in desirable Mountain Park Ranch. Community features 3 different community pools, one heated for all year use, tennis and basketball courts, play areas, and walking paths. Great floor plan with large kitchen and tons of counter and cabinet space, half bath downstairs, and huge living/dining room. Large master bath features big walk-in closet, 4 full bedrooms. Home is clean and move in ready. Low maintenance landscaping and private backyard with no rear neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have any available units?
4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have?
Some of 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive offers parking.
Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive has a pool.
Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have accessible units?
No, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4243 E SOUTH FORK Drive has units with dishwashers.
