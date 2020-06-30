All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:39 AM

4242 E LUPINE Avenue

4242 East Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4242 East Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
yoga
Spacious and luxurious home in the exclusive Village Fairways neighborhood. This bright and airy home features an open kitchen with island, stainless steal appliances and granite countertops, master suite, gated pool, built-in BBQ, laundry / mud-room and garage with plenty of storage cabinets. Huge park and playground next door, private community tennis courts, and community trail/path system. Smart home system is set-up with security system, landscape timers and Nest t-stat. Adjacent to Stonecreek Golf Course, this gem is conveniently located in the Paradise Valley area and just a short mile from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, OHSO, Orange Theory, CycleBar and CorePower Yoga. Also home is in top-rated Scottsdale school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
4242 E LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 4242 E LUPINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 E LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4242 E LUPINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 E LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 E LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 E LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

