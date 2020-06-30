4242 E LUPINE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga

Spacious and luxurious home in the exclusive Village Fairways neighborhood. This bright and airy home features an open kitchen with island, stainless steal appliances and granite countertops, master suite, gated pool, built-in BBQ, laundry / mud-room and garage with plenty of storage cabinets. Huge park and playground next door, private community tennis courts, and community trail/path system. Smart home system is set-up with security system, landscape timers and Nest t-stat. Adjacent to Stonecreek Golf Course, this gem is conveniently located in the Paradise Valley area and just a short mile from Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, OHSO, Orange Theory, CycleBar and CorePower Yoga. Also home is in top-rated Scottsdale school district!