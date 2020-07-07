All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 AM

4241 E SANDIA Street

4241 East Sandia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4241 East Sandia Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Ahwatukee. New interior paint, refinished kitchen & bathroom cabinets, refrigerator, washer/dryer provided, saltillo tile throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. Backyard for entertaining, brick paved patio, walkway in saltillo tile and pergola patio cover. No neighbors behind. Down the street from community pool/spa. Front yard is maintained by HOA. Landlord installing drape rods at patio door, bedroom windows. Fountains in-op and 'as is'. Old bbq in-op & 'as is'. Tenant pays one-time $200 new lease administrative fee to Realty Executives and $20/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant must have renter insurance policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 E SANDIA Street have any available units?
4241 E SANDIA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 E SANDIA Street have?
Some of 4241 E SANDIA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 E SANDIA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4241 E SANDIA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 E SANDIA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4241 E SANDIA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4241 E SANDIA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4241 E SANDIA Street offers parking.
Does 4241 E SANDIA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4241 E SANDIA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 E SANDIA Street have a pool?
Yes, 4241 E SANDIA Street has a pool.
Does 4241 E SANDIA Street have accessible units?
No, 4241 E SANDIA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 E SANDIA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 E SANDIA Street has units with dishwashers.

