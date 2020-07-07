4241 E SANDIA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Sharp 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Ahwatukee. New interior paint, refinished kitchen & bathroom cabinets, refrigerator, washer/dryer provided, saltillo tile throughout with new carpet in the bedrooms. Backyard for entertaining, brick paved patio, walkway in saltillo tile and pergola patio cover. No neighbors behind. Down the street from community pool/spa. Front yard is maintained by HOA. Landlord installing drape rods at patio door, bedroom windows. Fountains in-op and 'as is'. Old bbq in-op & 'as is'. Tenant pays one-time $200 new lease administrative fee to Realty Executives and $20/month administrative fee to Realty Executives. 12 month minimum lease. Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant must have renter insurance policy.