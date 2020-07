4241 E CALLE TUBERIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court courtyard parking pool garage

BRAND NEW, NEVER LIVED IN RENTAL! HOME WAS COMPLETELY GUTTED AND RENOVATED IN 2019. 3 BED, 2 BATH PLUS OFFICE/BONUS ROOM. HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED; EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW! ALL CONTEMPORARY FINISHINGS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. ALL PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. DINING NOOK. OPEN KITCHEN AREA WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, PANTRY, KITCHEN ISLAND WITH EAT-UP BAR SEATING. LAUNDRY AREA WITH EXTRA STORAGE AND FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. FRONT OF THE HOME HAS A BONUS AREA THAT CAN BE USED AS AN ADDITIONAL GUEST ROOM, LIVING ROOM AREA OR DEN/OFFICE. MASTER BED/BATH HAS WALK-IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SOAKING TUB AND STAND-UP SHOWER. AN ADDITIONAL TWO GUEST BEDROOMS AND FULL GUEST BATHROOM. COVERED PATIO EXTENDS THE BACK SIDE OF THE HOUSE. PRIVATE POOL AREA FOR YOUR OWN ENJOYMENT. SIDE DRIVEWAY WITH BASKETBALL HOOP. FRONT COURTYARD. DESERT LANDSCAPING ALL AROUND FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. GREAT LOCATION WITHIN ARCADIA, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO LA GRANDE ORANGE. LANDLORD PAYS FOR POOL SERVICE AND LANDSCAPING. PETS LESSOR APPROVAL - NO CATS.