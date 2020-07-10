4230 E MOUNTAIN SAGE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in Mountain Park Ranch, this hillside residence boasts mountain views! Light and bright with open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5bathrooms. Enter to soaring ceilings in the great room with gas fireplace. The upgraded, eat-in kitchen features include stainless appliances, granite, pantry andplenty of cabinetry for storage. Downstairs master suite with double door entry has private exit, spacious bath with granite, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Twospacious bedrooms and bathroom with vaulted ceilings upstairs. Backyard with covered patio, citrus trees, and view fence is perfect place to relax or entertain.Community has heated pool, spa, parks, tennis courts, and rec center. Excellent location with easy access to freeways, shopping, dining, and entertainment.