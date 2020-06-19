All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4225 E MAYA Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4225 E MAYA Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

4225 E MAYA Way

4225 East Maya Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4225 East Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Immaculate Tatum Highlands home with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and 2 bath. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island, walk-in pantry with dining area open to large family room. Huge Master Suite with sitting area aside bay window, ensuite with double sinks, separate jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower, plus massive closet space with walk-in closet and secondary closet. Spacious guest bedrooms too! Covered patio with grassy yard and privacy. Garage has built-in cabinets. Great location walking distance from John Teets City Park in the heart of Tatum Highlands with features including a playground, Ramada, picnic tables, a basketball court, a volleyball court and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 E MAYA Way have any available units?
4225 E MAYA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 E MAYA Way have?
Some of 4225 E MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 E MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4225 E MAYA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 E MAYA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4225 E MAYA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4225 E MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 4225 E MAYA Way offers parking.
Does 4225 E MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 E MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 E MAYA Way have a pool?
No, 4225 E MAYA Way does not have a pool.
Does 4225 E MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 4225 E MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 E MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4225 E MAYA Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College