4225 E MAYA Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

Immaculate Tatum Highlands home with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and 2 bath. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, island, walk-in pantry with dining area open to large family room. Huge Master Suite with sitting area aside bay window, ensuite with double sinks, separate jetted Jacuzzi tub & shower, plus massive closet space with walk-in closet and secondary closet. Spacious guest bedrooms too! Covered patio with grassy yard and privacy. Garage has built-in cabinets. Great location walking distance from John Teets City Park in the heart of Tatum Highlands with features including a playground, Ramada, picnic tables, a basketball court, a volleyball court and more!