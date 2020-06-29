All apartments in Phoenix
4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 4:15 PM

4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive

4219 West El Caminito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4219 West El Caminito Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Stardust Skies

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Now offering a $67/month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,533!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a personal exterior door that leads to the backyard! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have any available units?
4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have?
Some of 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive offer parking?
No, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive has a pool.
Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have accessible units?
No, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

