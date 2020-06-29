4219 West Las Palmaritas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Now offering a $67/month concession off the $1,600 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,533!



A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring, a fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bedroom has a private bathroom and a personal exterior door that leads to the backyard! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.