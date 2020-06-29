4211 E WHITTON Avenue

Amenities

Absolutely charming furnished rental located in the heart of the Arcadia neighborhood and walkable to loads of the Valley's most popular restaurants and bars.Renovated top to bottom with new floors, kitchen, baths, windows, roof and paint. Nothing left untouched.Clean as a whistle with great curb appeal, amazing backyard and awesome floor plan. 3 beds, 2 baths, office, large laundry, 2-car garage and pool. Custom cabinetry in kitchen, gorgeous wooden counter tops, new stainless appliances and gas range. Backyard is an entertainer's paradise with covered patio, loads of cool decking, bbq, large storage shed and removable pool fence for the little ones. Beautifully furnished with everything you'll need to stay awhile. Perfect place to call home while you visit or renovate. Welcome Home!