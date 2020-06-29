All apartments in Phoenix
4211 E WHITTON Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:56 AM

4211 E WHITTON Avenue

4211 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Absolutely charming furnished rental located in the heart of the Arcadia neighborhood and walkable to loads of the Valley's most popular restaurants and bars.Renovated top to bottom with new floors, kitchen, baths, windows, roof and paint. Nothing left untouched.Clean as a whistle with great curb appeal, amazing backyard and awesome floor plan. 3 beds, 2 baths, office, large laundry, 2-car garage and pool. Custom cabinetry in kitchen, gorgeous wooden counter tops, new stainless appliances and gas range. Backyard is an entertainer's paradise with covered patio, loads of cool decking, bbq, large storage shed and removable pool fence for the little ones. Beautifully furnished with everything you'll need to stay awhile. Perfect place to call home while you visit or renovate. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have any available units?
4211 E WHITTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have?
Some of 4211 E WHITTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 E WHITTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 E WHITTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 E WHITTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 E WHITTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 E WHITTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
